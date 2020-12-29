Woman shot and killed at apartment complex in NE Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed Tuesday in northeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Officers were called to the Magnolia Terrace Apartment Homes in the 8300 block of Paces Oaks Blvd. around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, for an assault with a deadly weapon.

As CMPD officers got to the scene, they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased by Medic.

At this time, CMPD said they’re not looking for any suspects.

Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation near the 8300 block of Paces Oaks Blvd where one person has been pronounced deceased. Anyone with information is asked to leave it anonymously with @CLTCrimeStopper. #clt #cltnews #cmpd pic.twitter.com/nyCRRD2rLM — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 29, 2020

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

