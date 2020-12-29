One person killed in northeast Charlotte stabbing, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police are investigating after one person was killed in northeast Charlotte Monday evening.
Officers responded to the 2300 block of Newell-Hickory Grove Road where one person was pronounced dead from an apparent stab wound.
No information has been provided concerning the victim or potential suspects.
Anyone with knowledge of this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600 or submit a tip here.
