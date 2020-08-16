Homicide investigation underway in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation is underway in northeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The murder occurred just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 near the 5300 block of Reagan Drive.

One person has been pronounced deceased, CMPD tweeted.

Detectives remained at the scene overnight. Check back for updates on this developing story.