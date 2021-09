CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – CMPD is investigating a homicide after three people were shot, killing one in north Charlotte Saturday evening.

The incident occurred in the 9700 block of Trinity Road between 6 and 6:30 p.m.

Medic says one person was dead on scene, one was transported to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries and another had serious injuries.

Fox 46 is on scene and more details will be provided when available.