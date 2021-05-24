Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A homicide investigation is underway in north Charlotte, according to CMPD.
Police were called to the 300 block of Charger Court next to Mosby Crossing Drive around 5:15 p.m. Monday in reference an assault with deadly weapon call for service.
Upon arrival, officers found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital by Medic with life-threatening injuries. The person later died, and police are now investigating the shooting as a murder.
Police say the case is active and ongoing. No additional information has been released at this time.