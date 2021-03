CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- One person was shot and killed in north Charlotte Monday evening, according to police.

Officers were called to the 6400 block of W. Sugar Creek Road for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, a victim was found with a gunshot wound. Medic pronounced that person dead at the scene.

No additional information has been provided at this time, but police say they are investigating the shooting as a murder.

This is the 20th homicide in Charlotte so far this year.