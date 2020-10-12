Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A homicide investigation is underway in north Charlotte, CMPD says.

Police were called to the intersection of Old Statesville Road and WT Harris Boulevard where one person was pronounced dead.

No additional information is available at this time. FOX 46 is working to gather more details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc.

