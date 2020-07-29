Police: Man shot and killed at north Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation is underway Wednesday evening after a man was shot and killed by an unknown suspect in north Charlotte, according to police.

The deadly shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 29 in the 5200 block of Nevin Road.

According to Medic, the man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A motive remains unknown at this time. No other information was immediately provided.

CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation in the 5200 block of Nevin Road. — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 29, 2020

Check back for updates on this developing breaking news story.

WATCH LIVE ON FACEBOOK: