Police: Man shot and killed at north Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation is underway Wednesday evening after a man was shot and killed by an unknown suspect in north Charlotte, according to police.

The deadly shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 29 in the 5200 block of Nevin Road.

According to Medic, the man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A motive remains unknown at this time. No other information was immediately provided.

