Homicide investigation underway outside apartment complex in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway outside an apartment complex in east Charlotte Sunday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Detectives and emergency personnel responded to the 3800 block of Audrey Street around 10:11 a.m. where they found a man lying in the PVA of an apartment complex with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic, CMPD said.

#NOW CMPD is investigating a homicide on Audrey Street in East Charlotte. Waiting for an update from police, but we know one person is dead outside an apartment complex. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/jEAX27xRDO — Brett Baldeck (@BrettFOX46) April 26, 2020

Detectives are currently canvassing the area to determine if there are any additional witnesses to this incident.

At this time, detectives said they’re not looking for any suspects.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Carter is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.