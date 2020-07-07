Deputies investigating after man found shot to death in Catawba County home

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide.

On Tuesday, July 7, deputies responded to a report of a deceased person at residence on Hopewell Church Road in Sherrills Ford.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Shaun Michael Loughrey, 56, dead inside his home. Deputies believe Loughery died from one or more gunshot wounds.

A homicide investigation is underway and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has been requested to assist.

No other information has been released at this time.