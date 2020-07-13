Homicide investigation underway after man found fatally shot in University City parking lot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex Sunday in the University City area.

According to CMPD, officers were called to the report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the parking lot of Robinsdale Apartments located in the 10000 block of Margie Ann Drive.

As officers got to the scene, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was inside of a vehicle which had struck a tree. He was pronounced dead by Medic at the scene.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to conduct an investigation while Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.