Homeowner claims Duke Energy construction causing ‘earthquake’ vibrations, damage

NEWTON, N.C. – A Catawba County homeowner says nearby Duke Energy construction is destroying his quality of life and his home.

“It’s like if you lived in the prairie in 1860 and the Transcontinental Railroad was coming right through your little shack,” said John McCouliff.

McCouliff and his girlfriend live in a 1950’s cottage, overlooking a forest, at the end of a dirt and gravel road off US Highway 321 in Newton. The couple moved here from New York 10 years ago expecting to find peace and quiet.

Duke Energy has owned the adjacent land since 1967. In January, the company started bulldozing trees to make way for a new energy substation called Aunt Hill.

Through the thick trees, FOX 46 spotted workers and a Duke Energy truck. The project is 300 feet away from McCouliff’s home.

“We heard it before we saw it,” he said of the construction. “It sounded like General Patton going through our den with his platoon of tanks.”

For months, he has used his phone to document the noise, and intense vibrations. He has uploaded several videos to YouTube.

“Like it was in an earthquake,” said McCouliff, describing the vibrations.

“My God what’s going on,” his girlfriend says in one video, where plates are heard rattling. “Are we OK John?”

The couple’s basement walls are crawling with cracks. It is unclear when, or how they formed, but McCouliff blames vibrations from the construction.

“It’s just a crack that runs all the way down the wall,” he said pointing to one crack.

The construction has damaged a 400 year old Dutch painting and shattered an 18th century porcelain Chinese vase, which tumbled over and smashed.

“I tried to glue this but it’s a fool’s errand,” he said. “It breaks my heart.”

The substation, scheduled to be finished this fall, is “critical” to meeting the energy needs of nearby homes, schools, and businesses, the company said.

“We will continue to work directly with the neighboring property owner to investigate and to address concerns,” said Duke Energy spokesperson Meghan Miles, “while also balancing the many important factors relating to this project, including safety, reliability, and what is the least impactful on the overall community.”

McCouliff says the impact is taking a toll on his home, property value, and quality of life.

“You were making this big omelet over there and you had to break an egg,” he said. “And our house was the egg.”

After multiple complaints, he says Duke Energy sent an engineer to inspect his property. He says he was told the damage is structural.

“I said to him, ‘Could this collapse? How bad is this? When could it collapse?,” McCouliff recalled. “His response was, ‘It could collapse at any time.’ And, when you hear that, that’s scary.”

Duke Energy refused to give him the name of the engineer or a copy of the report, McCouliff said. FOX 46’s request for that information went unanswered.

Instead, Duke Energy hired a claims management company. According to its website Sedgwick specializes in “protecting brand reputations and containing costs that can impact the bottom line.”

McCouliff was given a “repair estimate” for $10,913.37 for cosmetic repairs to “address” the cracks with an epoxy injection, record show. He calls the offer “an insult.”

“They think I’m stupid,” he said. “You have a broken femur and we’re going to put a nice colored Band-Aid on it.”

FOX 46 asked Richard Moore with Moore Hackney Associates in Charlotte, to inspect the damage Moore is a licensed building engineer more than 30 years of experience.

On Wednesday, he visited the home and inspected the basement for more than an hour. He says there are “several hundred” feet of cracks that are old. He believes they were reopened, and made worse, due to the ongoing construction.

“It looks like this has been an ongoing issue with the soil pressure against the basement walls pushing inwards and causing the basement walls to bow,” Moore said. “ It looks like, over time, they’ve been patched and repaired but have newly opened up again. And, so, the problem is how long the basement walls can support and keep the soil from pushing inward. And, ultimately, if it were to continue, those walls might collapse in the basement.”

“It’s not going to get better with a cosmetic type fix,” he added.

The North Carolina Utilities Commission is looking into the matter.

As for McCouliff, he knows he can’t have peace and quiet. He just wants peace of mind.

“Do you feel safe living here?,” asked FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant.

“No,” he said. “Absolutely not.”

Duke Energy Response

Duke Energy spokesperson Meghan Miles released the following statement in response to McCouliff’s concerns:

“Substations are critical to meeting the energy needs of homes, schools, businesses as well as critical infrastructure like hospitals and other emergency services both now and in the future. The substation being constructed is part of our efforts to improve reliability for area customers. As the community continues to grow, we must upgrade and expand the energy infrastructure to power the community, and substations are a necessary part of the growth process and a necessary component of the electrical system.

We will continue to work directly with the neighboring property owner to investigate and to address concerns, while also balancing the many important factors relating to this project, including safety, reliability, and what is the least impactful on the overall community.”

Miles says, generally, substations typically serve thousands of customers but could not say how many will be serviced by the new Aunt Hill substation.

“Duke Energy made a commitment to improve reliability and add additional energy capacity to serve current and future customers in this area,” said Miles, and this project delivers on that commitment.”

She says questions related settlements with the property owner will be addressed “directly with” the homeowners. She acknowledged the close proximity of the construction site to McCouliff’s home and said there may be times when heavy machinery gets closer than 300 feet to their property.

“There will be times when construction equipment and activities will be in closer proximity to the property owner,” she said, “especially as we upgrade our existing equipment on our property.”

“This issue is now a complaint with the Public Staff of the North Carolina Utilities Commission, and we will also work through that process to reach a resolution,” Miles added. “I do not have any additional details to share as we work through this process.”