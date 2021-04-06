Homelessness advocacy group in need of funds to continue helping community

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Homelessness is rising in Charlotte, but one local organization trying to address the growing problem has run out of much-needed funding themselves.

“There’s been a huge increase in homelessness in our area,” said activist Heath Burchett.

Burchett is a founder for Watchmen of the Streets and after 11 years of providing supplies like tents, sleeping bags, and food to our homeless neighbors they’re funds have been exhausted.

“The outreach is hinging on the response of the people and how they believe in what we’re doing,” he said.

COVID relief grants and money from the United Way weren’t enough. Burchett says the number of people they’ve helped has tripled in the last year.

Donations have slowed and they need $25,000 in the next two weeks to keep the mission going.

“It’s sobering, very sobering and it’s heartbreaking. I cried my tears out one night thinking about our homeless friends.”

The mission goes beyond helping homeless neighbors in Charlotte and across the Carolinas. Efforts to help the homeless abroad are underway as well. The group has helped house people living on the streets of other countries and saved women from human trafficking.

Sloan Adler is one of the more than 50 volunteers helping out.

“A lot of people’s needs are deeper than a can of food or even as flashlight and batteries,” Adler said. “It’s a nice gesture for sure but it seems to hit even deeper when we’re ‘well how are you doing today?’”

It’s Adler’s seventh year working with the group and she hopes it can continue.

“What has the potential of being lost could be what’s been built up over the last couple of years there’s been so much growth,” she said.

Burchett is hoping they can get the funds they need soon, so they can continue to help those who need it most.

“It’s sad to think that people are going to suffer more out on the streets without us around because they won’t have the necessary survival tools and things that they would have had.”

To learn more about Watchmen of the Streets, click here. To donate to the organization or get involved, click here.