Hollywood takes over popular NoDa grocery store to film for the day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Richard Holbrooks Jr. lives near Giant Penny. The grocery store is a neighborhood landmark at the corner of The Plaza and Herrin Avenue and has been for at least 30 years.

“Certain things are cheaper there,” Holbrooks said. “And then when I go to Food Lion they don’t really have everything.”

It’s about a mile away from Holbrook’s home and only 30 minutes by foot. Hollywood has taken over the neighborhood grocery store for a day. The owners closed up shop while production crews film a movie. The new flick, called The Evolution of Nate Gibson, stars Marcia Gay Hardin and Diane Ladd.

Frequent customers like Holbrooks are having to walk the extra 0.3 miles to get their groceries from Food Lion. It’s a journey that took an additional hour to make – but one for his 79-year-old mom who is disabled.

“My mom is disabled and I usually help her and I go to the store for her and run errands and I was going to go to Giant Penny this morning and I saw all the trucks up there,” Holbrook said. “We’re trying to take care of her like she did us and it’s sort of hard at times but we make it, we get through.”

Wood watts was one of several neighbors stopping by and driving past the parking lot trying to catch a glimpse of the stars.

“That’s pretty cool, it gives us some exposure,” Watts said. “I moved here it’s been about 14 years ago and this was not the place to be.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Watts said the area has improved over time and is hoping big production films mean big bucks pouring into the community. Meanwhile, Holbrooks said it wasn’t that big of an issue having to walk the extra steps and the nice weather helped.

“I like getting out when it’s warm and everything,” Holbrooks said. “I enjoy walking and it’s an everyday thing to me so it’s nothing out of the ordinary.”

The Giant Penny is no stranger to stardom. The movies “An Everygreen Christmas” and “Bad Grandpa” shot scenes there.