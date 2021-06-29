Holiday travelers to pay highest gas prices in seven years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – More than 43 million drivers are expected to hit the road 4th of July weekend, according to AAA.

Fuel experts warn drivers of congestion on the road and high gas prices.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in Charlotte is $2.84 per gallon.

The region saw a similar price during the Colonial Pipeline shut down in May. Head of petroleum at GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan says high demand for fuel and a truck driver shortage is behind the high prices.

“There is plenty of fuel for everyone all summer long. The problem is getting it to the station as quickly as motorists are filling up,” he says. “Prices will be a bit higher this July 4th than what we have seen in the past few years. But all-in-all, not a bad time to hit the road, there is just going to be a lot of people on the road.”

He said scattered outages could pop up in the Charlotte region over the holiday weekend, but do not expect it to be a widespread problem.