Holi-Stay PA sharing virtual options for Groundhog Day

FILE – In this Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 file photo, Groundhog Club co-handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 133rd celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog is slated to reveal whether an early spring is on the way or if winter will be staying around. At sunrise on Sunday, Feb 2, 2020 members of Punxsutawney Phil’s top hat-wearing inner circle are scheduled to reveal the furry forecaster’s prediction. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Even during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction will be celebrated virtually on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The Pennsylvania Tourism Office’s Holi-stay PA is sharing a number of different options for viewers to participate in Groundhog Day celebrations.

“This year, Punxsutawney Phil and his Inner Circle are keeping his faithful followers safe by foregoing the in-person celebration at Gobbler’s Knob, but viewers can still virtually attend and celebrate with their own at-home festivities. The purpose of Holi-Stay PA is to help Pennsylvanians and those around the globe celebrate the holidays in new and creative ways, while prioritizing health and safety,” said Carrie Lepore, Department of Community and Economic Development Deputy Secretary of Marketing, Tourism & Film. “Whether you’re hoping for six more weeks of winter fun or an early spring, we could all use some extra happiness this year.”

There will be featured activities including live demonstrations, holiday recipes, themed playlists, and social media giveaways. There will also be a live stream of Phil’s prediction beginning at 6:30 a.m.

There will also be a number of DIY and virtual activities, including:

Festive at-home crafts and recipes including the official Groundhog Cookie

Winter and Spring-inspired Spotify playlists

Through Holi-stay PA, the holiday season is extended, keeping Pennsylvanians connected throughout the winter while celebrating what makes Pennsylvania unique.