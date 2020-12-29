Hindsight 2020: How COVID-19 impacted the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- COVID-19 has caused the year 2020 to be quite a ride.

It was on March 11, the World Health Organization deemed the Coronavirus a “global pandemic.”

“This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history,” said President Donald Trump.

He was making a rare Oval Office announcement, suspending all travel from Europe in an attempt to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We made a life-saving move with early action on China. Now, we must take the same action with Europe,” Trump said.

Not long after the U.S. travel ban, states all across the country ordered people to stay put, issuing ‘stay at home’ orders. Going out for only essential items was encouraged.

“To continue our aggressive battle to slow the spread of COVID-19, I have signed a stay-at-home order for the entire state of North Carolina,” said NC Governor Roy Cooper in March.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster did the same.

The statewide order in North Carolina began on March 30. Only essential businesses were allowed to continue to operate, while prioritizing social distancing measures. The order was to be enforced in all 100 counties statewide.

Schools, gyms and any non-essential businesses were forced to close, including restaurants all throughout North Carolina and South Carolina.

Virtual learning became the new normal. Teachers had to get creative with ways to educate their students, most of them turning to Zoom.

Restaurants closed their doors, some available for take-out services only at limited hours.

Even FOX 46 staff members were working remotely.

“If we all stay home and limit our interactions with others, we can control the spread of the virus,” said one local doctor.

On Friday, May 8, North Carolina entered ‘Phase One’ of reopening– eliminating the distinction between essential and non-essential businesses.

“Now we know what is needed to transition out of the restrictions and what a new normal will look like,” Cooper said.

At the end of May, Governor cooper moved into a modest phase two reopening plan called ‘Phase Two: Safer at Home.’ This move allowed restaurants, which had been limited to take out or delivery services only, to reopen at 50 percent capacity for dine-in customers.

“North Carolina will remain paused in ‘North Carolina: Safer at Home Phase Two’ for five weeks,” Cooper said.

At the end of June, North Carolina moved into Phase 2.5, just shy of Phase Three, easing a few more restrictions. This allowed mass gatherings to increase to 25 people indoors, 50 outdoors. Playgrounds could reopen, and museums could reopen at 50 percent capacity. Gyms could also reopen, but at 30 percent capacity.

Bars, nightclubs and entertainment facilities remained closed. Alcohol sales for on-site consumption were banned after 11 p.m.

The North Carolina face mask mandate remained in place. Phase three began in October, which brings us to where we are currently.

“This is a difficult time for everybody,” said Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris.

In October, a major COVID-19 outbreak took place at the United House of Prayer for all people on Beatties Ford Road, after a week-long event was held there.

“I can’t believe they still held the event,” said a local resident.

People from all over the county attended the event, which infected hundreds of people statewide and beyond. At least eleven deaths have been tied to the outbreak.

Some Mecklenburg County COVID-19 testing sites ran out of supplies when testing hit a record high number pre-Thanksgiving. Lengthy lines began forming before people took off to spend the holiday with their families.

“I think everyone is just trying to be safe– no one knows the right answer,” said one local resident who waited in line for a test.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry for sure,” said another.

November is the first time Mecklenburg County recorded several days of more than 4,000 residents getting COVID tests on a single day. On some days, more than 5,000 people got tested. In total, more than 110,000 Mecklenburg County residents were tested during the month of November.

Finally, on December 14, light began shining at the end of the tunnel when it comes to fighting the virus in North Carolina.

An Atrium Health doctor in Charlotte was the first person in the state to receive Phizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. A hopeful, monumental milestone in the fight against the deadly virus.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” she said. “I feel perfectly fine and have had no issues with the vaccine.”

Both North Carolina and South Carolina are rolling out plans to get people vaccinated over the next several months.

“Tested, safe and effective vaccines will be available to all– starting with those most vulnerable to the virus.” said North Carolina Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

