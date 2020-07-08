Highway Patrol stepping up enforcement on 485, NCDOT says no plans to reduce speed limit following deadly crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- There are renewed efforts to reduce speeding on I-485 after a weekend crash killed five people and a highway patrol trooper was seriously injured in the same location the following morning.



North Carolina Highway Patrol says starting on July 20 they will deploy a five-person team along I-485 who will enforce speed. Highway Patrol says the idea has been months in the making, but has been deployed early following the weekend crash.



Highway Patrol blames the crash last Friday near the overpass for Beatties Ford Road in North Charlotte on excessive speed by one driver. That driver was injured, but five others including a family of four were killed.

Just hours later on Saturday morning Trooper Aldolfo Lopez-Alcedo was seriously injured when he was hit by a car near the crash scene.

“The speed limits are in place for a reason. That’s to keep you safe and others motorists on the road safe,” said Trooper Ray Pierce.

The speed limit on 485 is 70 MPH. It’s one of the only areas in Mecklenburg County where you can go that fast. Leaders from NCDOT say the 70 MPH speed limit is the safest and most efficient.

When the 485 loop was completed in 2015 the speed limit was raised from 65 to 70 MPH. A study by NCDOT found most drivers were already traveling between 70-75 MPH on 485 already. NCDOT leaders say 485 was designed for that type of speed.

As for any talk about reducing the speed limit on 485, NCDOT had this posted on their website:

“Engineering studies have shown there are often no significant changes in vehicle speeds following the posting of an artificially reduced speed limit. This information shows that most motorists drive at the speed they consider comfortable and safe.”

CMPD also plans to continue speed enforcement along 485. An NCDOT spokesperson says there are no plans to reduce the speed limit.