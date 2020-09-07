Highway Patrol plans to bring back speed enforcement team on I-485

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Highway Patrol has confirmed to FOX 46 they plan to continue a special speed enforcement campaign that started on I-485 this summer following a deadly crash that killed five people on July 3, 2020.



The special speed enforcement campaign started in late July and lasted four weeks. At the time troopers called it a test period and said they would bring it back if it proved successful.

Troopers tell FOX 46 that the percentage of crashes was down during that four week period and they received positive feedback from the community.

Numbers from Highway Patrol show they gave out 3,800 citations on I-485. More than 2,000 of those citations were for speeding. I-485 in Mecklenburg County has a 70MPH speed limit, which is the highest in the Charlotte area.

The citation breakdown is as follows:

0-15 MPH over the speed limit: 922 citations

16-25 MPH over the speed limit: 1,088 citations

More than 25 MPH over the speed limit: 164 citations

Other speeds: 6 citations

NCDOT tells FOX 46 there are no plans to reduce the speed limit on I-485.

Troopers plan to bring back a speed enforcement team during the first week of October and continue the speed enforcement during random times throughout the rest of the year.

The team is made up of multiple troopers with some coming from outside Mecklenburg County to assist. Due to a lack of troopers in North Carolina officials say they cannot run the enforcement team year-round.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office helped assist troopers during their speed enforcement campaign this summer.

