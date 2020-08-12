Highway Patrol: Pedestrian struck and killed along road in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Wednesday morning in Rowan County, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 5 a.m. in the 5500 block of Old Concord Road near Lu Dot Lane in Salisbury, troopers said.

The pedestrian, identified as Antonio Alexander, was reportedly walking in the roadway when he was hit.

NC State Highway Patrol said no charges have been filed and are not expected after the initial investigation.

