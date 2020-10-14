Highway Patrol: Man hit, killed while trying to flee scene of accident in Caldwell County

HUDSON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A man was hit and killed while trying to flee the scene of a crash in Caldwell County, according to State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, they responded to a fatal crash on U.S. 321 at the intersection of Mission Road in Hudson.

A 2009 Pontiac Vibe was traveling north on the highway when the driver rear-ended a 2007 Honda Accord that was stopped at a red light. After briefly speaking with the driver of the Accord and a witness, the driver of the Pontiac fled the scene. While running across U.S. 321, he was hit by a 2011 Honda Odyssey.

The driver of the Pontiac died at the scene after being hit in the second collision. He has not been identified at this time.

The driver of the Accord, 25-year-old Keaton Allen, and the driver of the Odyssey, 58-year-old Lesia Spears, were not injured.

Portions of US 321 were closed for about two hours during the investigation. The investigation is ongoing, but no charges are expected to be filed.

