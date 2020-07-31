Highway Patrol: Driver found dead below I-77 bridge may have crashed days or weeks ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The driver of a pickup truck who was found dead Thursday night below a bridge on Interstate-77 may have crashed days or weeks ago, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to a fatal crash around 6:40 p.m. Thursday, July 30 along I-77 northbound near the 56 mile-marker at the South Yadkin River.

A passerby had spotted an overturned vehicle in the median area at the bottom of a deep embankment, troopers said.

Highway Patrol said a pickup truck had been traveling north on I-77, ran off the left side of the road into the median, went over an embankment, and jumped the South Yadkin River before coming to rest upside-down in heavy brush.

One person was found deceased inside the vehicle. Troopers believe the collision occurred several days or weeks ago. Investigators are working to determine the identity of the victim who may have been considered a missing person.

This investigation remains ongoing.