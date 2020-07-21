Highway Patrol begins new “aggressive” speed enforcement on I-485

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Drivers who use I-485 in Mecklenburg County should see more high patrol officers over the next month. A new speed enforcement team made of up more than five troopers deployed for the first time Monday morning.



Trooper Ray Pierce told FOX 46 that the team was starting out Monday “very aggressive” by setting up along busy exit ramps along I-485 and pulling over drivers that were going 80-plus MPH. Joining the speed enforcement campaign are deputies from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.



Highway patrol knows firsthand just how fast speeds are on 485. A crash on July 3 killed five people, including a family of 4. Troopers say that an impaired driver traveling at 100 MPH caused the crash.

Just about 12 hours later Trooper Aldolfo Lopez-Alcedo was hit at the same location. Troopers say that driver was traveling the speed limit, about 70 MPH, but did not follow the move over law. A dash cam captured the collision.

“When you watch that video it looks like a rocket coming in. I don’t think people realize that 70 and 75 miles per hour in a vehicle, that is a high speed,” said Trooper Ray Pierce.

485 is the only highway in Mecklenburg County with a 70 MPH speed limit. NCDOT told FOX 46 there are not any talks right now about reducing the speed limit.

FOX 46 obtained a letter sent to local and state leaders from one neighbor who lives along Oakdale Road. The neighbor demands NCDOT reduce the speed limit and state leaders fund more troopers to patrol the area.

Highway Patrol was able to put together a new speed enforcement team by moving around troopers from counties outside Mecklenburg. The plan is to use the team Monday-Friday for the next four weeks.

Troopers say the plan was to use this team earlier in 2020, but COVID-19 put those plans on hold. The crash on July 3 and 4 caused highway patrol to roll out the team quicker, as well as complaints from drivers.

“We are getting bombarded with people who are saying when I ride on 485, I am seeing people drive careless and reckless,” said Trooper Pierce.



Once the 4 week period is up, highway patrol will review stats to see if accidents and speeding violations are down. Depending on the outcome, they will re-evaluate the speed enforcement program.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android