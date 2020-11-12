Highway Patrol: 2 killed in Iredell County crash

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Two people were killed in a crash in Iredell County early Thursday morning, according to Highway Patrol.

Around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, at approximately 5:45 a.m., state troopers responded to a collision in Iredell County on NC 115 (Wilkesboro Hwy) near Pisgah Church Road.

Officials say a 1997 Ford Ranger was traveling south on NC 115, when the driver crossed the centerline and hit a 2018 Jeep Wrangler that was traveling north.

The driver of the Ford, Dylan Lee Poole and his passenger, Jamie Marie Batcher bot succumbed to their injuries. Neither occupant of the Ford was wearing a seatbelt. Both were 23 years old.

The driver of the Jeep, 33-year-old Ryan Bourgeois, was seriously injured and taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville before being transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winton-Salem.

The initial investigation indicates that the Ford was exceeding a safe speed for the wet conditions of the roadway and hydroplaned. The roadway was closed for about four hours during the investigation.

