High-speed police pursuit ends in crash in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A police pursuit ended in a crash in north Charlotte, according to CMPD.

Police say around 5:17 p.m., officers spotted a car that was connected to a violent crime near N. Graham Street and Atando Avenue.

When they tried to initiate a traffic stop, the driver of the car would not stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit continued until the vehicle crashed near Prosperity Ridge Road and Jessica Leigh Lane.

The driver of the vehicle was detained after the incident and officers are actively investigating to determine what charges may be appropriate.