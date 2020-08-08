High schoolers frustrated with fall sports sidelined for pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Friday night lights are dimmed for now, and it’s not clear when high school football and other fall sports will begin in North Carolina because of concerns over the coronavirus.

Those student athletes would normally be going full throttle right now here on the football field and it’s not just about sports. For many football is their ticket into college.

“I’m very anxious for me and my teammates. we’re working out constantly and to not have a defined answer is very nerve-wracking,” Quentin McCall told FOX 46.

McCall, number 13, wants to be back in action, catching the pass and blowing by defenders, but right now, he and his teammates at Ardrey Kell High School are sidelined.

They can’t play football or other sports because of the pandemic.

“I would love to play for LSU. It’s always been my dream school, I would love to be able to take care of my mom buy her that big house she wanted,” McCall said.

This was supposed to be his year to shine, and he was hoping to catch the eye of college football recruiters.

“Our first and foremost thing we want to keep everyone safe, but on the other side of the coin not playing can lead to missed opportunities including our further education,”

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association delayed the start of fall sports past September first, leaving student-athletes without answers on whether fall sports will be played.

“It’s taken away a part of me almost,” Jack Curtis said.

Curtis plays quarterback for Ardrey Kell. He’s worried about the impact if he and his teammates have to miss a season.

“My future is hanging in the balance scholarship means money it means getting into higher schools or lower schools,” he said.

The NCHSSA plans to make another announcement on the future of high school sports before August 17.