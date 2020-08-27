High school junior starts petition to have BLM mural in downtown Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – A high school junior is hoping to bring diversity to downtown Kannapolis, by way of a Black Lives Matter Mural.

A.L. Brown High School Junior Brock Morgan helped get the name of Woodrow Wilson Elementary changed to North Kannapolis Elementary School this summer after he discovered Wilson had a negative history of racial remarks.

Morgan says he’s now in the planning stages of bringing the Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Kannapolis. He started a petition two days ago, and it’s already received more than 600 signatures.

“Seeing all the protests, all the peaceful protests, and all the young people who are running for office, I thought ‘what could I do? How can I make a change?'”

Morgan admits he’s been met with opposition about the petition, but that’s not stopping him. He says he’s part of the BLM movement, but does not condone the burning of buildings and violence. Instead he’s about action.

“I really think the public should be educated on movements like this, like defunding the police and things like that, because it’s not about taking money from the police and it’s gone. It’s more about taking it from the police, demilitarizing the police, and redistributing it to things like childcare, crime prevention.”

FOX 46 spoke with Mayor M. Darrell Hinnant. He says there’s not much to comment on at the moment. He plans to meet with Morgan and get with the city’s attorney about the legal aspects of painting the mural.

