High school football kicks off, COVID style

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s a high school football season unlike any other.

Thursday night, North Carolina public schools started their football season.

In a time of constant change, it’s fitting that the opening game between Myers Park HS and Garinger HS was moved up a day to avoid the heavy rains expected on Friday.

“This means a lot to him, it means a lot to us,” said Shakema Falls, whose son Zaire is a senior at Myers Park.

“With COVID going on he thought he would never play again in high school.”

Zaire Falls is signed up to play college football at Deleware State. He actually graduated in December, but he came back to take the field with his team his senior year.

“He decided he wanted to play,” said his mother.

The action on the field Thursday night looked the same and the mild temperatures made it feel like you were watching a game in the Fall, but everything else you saw was different.

From the cheerleaders wearing masks to the limited number of parents allowed in, sitting several feet apart.

Gov. Cooper’s new ordinance allowing increased fan capacity starts Friday evening. CMS leaders say they will increase capacity at outdoor sporting events starting next week.

Capacity will be increased from 100 to 500. The home team will get 300 tickets to distribute while the away team gets 200. Face coverings will be required for all fans.

No matter the changes, Chris Townsend wouldn’t miss this opportunity for a minute.

“I’m hyped,” said Townsend, the father of a sophomore at Myers Park. “I’m ready for the balls to be thrown and the catches to be made.”

