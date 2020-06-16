High school athletes return to practice fields in Iredell County

Some high school athletes in Iredell County are hitting the practice field for the first time in months.

“We are very eager to get our children back and active,” Iredell-Statesville Schools spokesperson Boen Nutting said.

When it comes to sports in the Fall, summer is when the hard work goes in. For the first time since March Iredell-Statesville Schools is re-opened fields for condition and practice.

“I think it’s a pretty good idea for these kids especially if they play spring sports and all of that got cancelled,” Matt Elder said.

Elder is a former athlete at Lake Norman High School. He says it’s important for students to be able to get back on the field, especially for kids who won’t play after they graduate.

“It’s weird if you don’t have it. A lot of these kids are just playing high school sports. If they’re a kid at Lake Norman they’ll probably go on to college but won’t play sports so this is their last chance,” Elder said.

While the district is moving forward with re-opening, the decision comes with new protocol meant to keep everyone safe.

Each athlete must complete a screening form signed by themselves and their parents, each student will have their temperature checked and they must wear a facemask and stand six feet apart when they’re not actively working out.

“It kind of sucks because their hold year got cancelled and that’s playing with their friends and doing something other than sitting in their house,” Elder said.

Some people say even with the new guidelines, it’s too soon.

“I don’t think it’s time to go back yet,” Sterling Smith said.

The district is hopeful the small number of student athletes returning to practice will help them better gauge what they can do to keep students and teachers as safe as possible in the Fall.

“I think they should shut it all down until the virus goes down,” said Coy Speaks.