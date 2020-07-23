High school athletes protest CMS decision to cancel fall sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Local athletes are protesting to practice. CMS has canceled sports activities because of the coronavirus, but students say that’s putting their physical and mental health at risk.

Sports were supposed to begin for these students earlier this month but there have been some delays because school officials say it’s just not safe. Meanwhile, students disagree and they’re making their opinions known.

Football players, soccer players, basketball players and more all met here at the CMS parking lot to push for sports to begin in schools.

“It’s more. It’s about mental health and it’s about the lifetime memories and lifelong friends you make throughout high school sports, you know?” soccer player Carter Hensley said.

Hensley joined the group in a peaceful protest. He’s a senior soccer player at Myers Park and he says the district’s decision to hold off on the return of sports impacts his future.

“They’re taking away a lifetime of friends, a lifetime of memories and lessons learns and I just hope that when they take into consideration the decisions they make, they take into consideration all of the effects,” he said.

FOX 46 reached out to CMS for comment on the return of sports. A spokesperson says “we recognize the benefits of athletic participation for student-athletes, and it is our desire to return when we are confident it is safe to do so.”

“I personally feel that our group of players are much stronger together,” parent Bryan Crutcher said.

Not only are students making their voices heard on bringing sports back, but parents and teachers are doing the same. They call the decision to postpone training, “hurtful.”

“When they yanked that from us, that’s what kind of hurt us, but you know as far as sports not being played it’s really hurtful. It is especially when the medical staff. Four or five doctors who came to the CMS board meeting said unanimously send the kids back to school. It’s safe,” said Crutcher.

CMS tells FOX 46 they’re taking guidance from the state’s athletic association, so once school leaders are given the “all clear” to bring sports back, practices and conditioning will begin for athletes.