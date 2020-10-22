High Point woman goes to vote; told she’s ineligible because she’s dead

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman in High Point went to vote and was denied her right to do so because she was listed as being dead.

“When I went up to give the woman my information she looked up and said, ‘You’re ineligible to vote,’ and I said, ‘I can’t imagine why.’ She said, ‘Let me find out.’ Then she told me, ‘It says you’re dead,'” Maryann Leonard said.

Maryann and her husband Pat Leonard have voted in every election since they moved to High Point almost four decades ago. Every two years they vote early at the Deep River Recreation Center but this year, Maryann was not listed as a registered voter.

“She was just flabbergasted by the fact that she was off the roll,” Pat said.

She was furious, confused and worried.

“Oh my goodness. This is a year when so much is going on. So much has happened and so many people have died,” Maryann said.

“The thought of possible voter fraud popped into my mind,” her husband said.

After several calls to the county and state boards of election, the Leonards found out a clerical error caused Maryann’s mix-up.

The state sent a list of people who passed away to Guilford County and there happens to be a woman with a similar name and birthday to Maryann.

“It’s just a warning to people to be cautious,” Pat said.

“If you’re mailing in your vote you would never know this,” Maryann said.

Pat tells FOX8 he and his wife will be sure to look up their registration next time and encourage others to do the same.

“You don’t want to go on Election Day and find out that you’re not eligible for election,” Pat said.