High Country Cloggers to preform during presidential inauguration parade

BOONE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The High Country Cloggers from Boone will be featured during the presidential inauguration virtual parade ceremony Wednesday.

The Cloggers were practicing Tuesday ahead of the event. They got a call from an event committee about it last week.

“A lot of people know clogging as very traditional but it can be all sorts of things,” Addison Rudasul said. “You can do it with partners and hoedowns or you can make it more contemporary.”

Rudasul is from the area and has been clogging since she was little.

Several hours of practice went into creating their historic moment. Normally the group would be preparing for competitions, but COVID has canceled them.

Gabby Godwin has been clogging since she was nine years old and helps create some of the dance moves.

“We spent hours sitting here practicing and practicing trying to get those moves where we could nail it and feel confident in everything that we were doing,” Godwin said. “It’s something that I’ll be talking about for a while because it’s something everyone is going to see it’s not just local.”

It’s a tradition that has been happening since 1989. Amber Hendley is the instructor. Her mom created the clogging group.

“So we’ve been a staple in the community for a really long time,” Hendley said. “Clogging being the North Carolina state dance of course we want to make everyone proud.”

At least 20 groups from across the country will be participating in the virtual parade across America event as the nation welcomes the new administration.

“It’s a lot of pressure but our thing is we love to get out and perform and we love to have that opportunity.” Hendley said, “And with COVID, we haven’t had that chance so being able to just get out and do what we love to do is the most amazing opportunity.”

The group won’t be live during the performance. It was prerecorded at The Blowing Rock, which they say showcased the beautiful mountains of North Carolina.

The Inauguration parade will start at 3:45 p.m. and will also feature several performers and speakers from across the country, including: