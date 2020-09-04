Man rescued from high-angle at construction site at CPCC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was rescued following a high-angle rescue at Central Piedmont Community College just outside of uptown Charlotte Friday.
Charlotte Fire, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, and Medic got the call just before 12 p.m.
No word on the exact circumstances surrounding the accident, which happened on a construction site on the roof. FOX 46 Charlotte crews observed a man being lowered down on a stretcher and placed into an ambulance.
This is a developing story.
