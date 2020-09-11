Hidden Valley neighbors shocked, saddened after 5-year-old girl killed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Neighbors in Hidden Valley are heartbroken over the murder of a 5-year-old girl, but say while their neighborhood gets a bad rap, they’ve never had problems here or problems at the apartment complex where the child was killed before.

As investigators left and the sun came up along Elgywood Lane in Hidden Valley, neighbors were left reeling the death of 5-year-old Amanir Barringer.

“Our neighbors and I, we all kind of walked out at the same time all the police were starting to roll in and we saw the kid rolled out. We didn’t get a good look but we knew it was pretty serious they rolled out of here pretty quickly,” neighbor Kat Koppel-Dobbs told FOX 46.

Investigators say the little girl died at the hospital. A 14 year old boy was arrested for his involvement in her death. CMPD officers haven’t said what led up to the shooting, or the relation that boy has to Amani.

“This should cause you to be sick to your stomach,” CMPD Maj. Ryan Butler said.

Investigators say no adults were inside the apartment when the shooting took place around 9:30 Wednesday night.

“It’s really too bad because although this neighborhood gets a bad rap sometimes its actually a really great neighborhood with lots of families, lots of kids playing,” Koppel-Dobbs said.

FOX 46 did get a statement from the apartment complex today, saying they are cooperating with investigators and have made the apartment available to them.

