Hickory Police investigating after man found dead

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police in Hickory are investigating after an unknown man was found dead on Monday.
Police say the man was found at 2 p.m. near 1930 3rd Ave LN SE. He is described as a white male, between 45 and 55 years old with multiple tattoos on his upper body, salt and pepper hair with bald spot, and a short, salt and pepper unkempt beard.
Police are continuing this death investigation, but say they do not believe it is the result of suspicious activity or foul play.
Anyone with information reference the identity of the victim or incident is asked to contact Hickory Police Department 828-328-5551 or Investigator D. Bailey 828-261-2687 dbailey@hickorync.gov.
