Hickory ‘iconic’ bridge project delayed over safety concerns

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The city’s new “iconic” wood arched pedestrian bridge has hit a roadblock.

The City Walk project, which will connect Lenoir-Rhyne University with downtown, is part of a $14.3 million renovation. The centerpiece will be a large wood arched bridge over NC-127.

“It would connect everybody. I think it brings everybody together, the community,” said Hickory resident Emily Sypher. “I’ve been watching the progress as we drive by under the bridge and everything. It’s just really, really cool to see it.”

The city confirms the project has been delayed since April due to “concerns brought to the contractor’s attention during installation.” A spokesperson says a section of the wood arch showed signs of “stress” and construction was stopped out of an “abundance of caution.” Engineers with the arch’s manufacturer, Western Wood Structures based in Oregon, inspected the structure and came up with a plan to reinforce it.

The plan needs to be approved by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

“The NCDOT was informed of the damage during the construction and the proposed repair procedure on Wednesday morning,” said NCDOT spokesperson Marcus Thompson, “and have not completed our review of the damage or the proposed repair.”

Western Wood Structures did not respond to our request for comment.

“I would hate for it to fall down on somebody under the bridge or on the train,” said Sypher. “It would suck.”

The arches cost $752,743. The city says there will be no added costs for the repairs. The project was paid for by a bond referendum approved by voters in 2014.

“I hope they get the issue fixed,” said Sypher. “I hope that it no longer becomes a safety issue and they can finish their project. So, whoever needs to come down to fix it, I hope they get it done.”

A city spokesperson says there is no damage to the bridge itself, just a section of the wood arch beam.

There is no timeframe for how long the project will be delayed. The mayor did not respond to our requests for comment.



NCDOT Statement

Division 12 Construction Engineer Larry Carpenter, sent the following statement:

“This is a City of Hickory project to add multi-use path, sidewalks, and the pedestrian bridge across N.C. 127. The NCDOT will provide oversight on the project due to inclusion of FHWA funding, however, the daily inspection and contract administration is the responsibility of Hickory and their contract inspection firm.

“The NCDOT inspects all roadway bridges and pedestrian bridges over our roadways every two years as a federal requirement. This bridge will become part of that inspection after it is placed in service. The NCDOT was informed of the damage during the construction and the proposed repair procedure on Wednesday morning (5/19/2021) and have not completed our review of the damage or the proposed repair.”

Hickory Statement

The city of Hickory posted this statement on its website:

“Installation of the second set of arches for the City Walk N.C. 127 pedestrian bridge was delayed in April due to concerns brought to the contractor’s attention during installation. In due diligence, the contractor delayed installation to consult with the manufacturer, Western Wood Structures of Oregon. Engineers with Western Wood Structures came to Hickory to evaluate the structure and develop an engineered solution to reinforce the wooden beam and ensure the overall structural integrity of the arches.



The contractor, Neill Grading & Construction, has submitted the solution to the design engineer and the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) for approval. Once the solution has been approved by all parties, the arches will be installed to complete this City Walk project component.



The cost of the arches is $752,743.66. The Bond Implementation Commission approved this iconic structure as part of the $14,275,479 contract with Neill Grading & Construction for the City Walk project. There will be no additional costs to the City associated with this repair.



For more information about the City Walk project and construction progress, please visit www.CraftingHickory.com.”