Hickory High School employee dies of COVID-19

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- An employee with Hickory Public Schools passed away after a battle with COVID-19, the school district confirmed on social media.

They say Larry Conger, the Head of Maintenance for Hickory High School, died from the virus.

“We are saddened to announce that we lost our beloved Larry Conger, today. The head of maintenance for Hickory High— Larry was actually a teacher in our school— he taught the students and staff about kindness — every day! Always in our hearts!”

On his Facebook page, Conger wrote about how he had been diagnosed with COVID and pneumonia at the beginning of January, and that he had been having trouble keeping his oxygen levels up.

Conger thanked people for their well wishes, comments and prayers. His wife, Barbara Conger, also made a post thanking the community for their continued support for Larry.

Larry Conger (Credit: Facebook)

On Thursday, a comment was put out on a GoFundMe for Larry, announcing that he had passed away.

“Friends and Family… we want to let you know that Daddy passed away peacefully this afternoon. He was surrounded by family who loved him. Thank you all so much for you love, support and prayers at this time. We ask that you continue to pray for the family as we go into this next chapter.

With Gratitude and love

The Conger Family”

The GoFundMe described Larry as a “beloved husband, adored father and grandfather, brother, son, faithful servant of God at home and at Drowning Creek Baptist Church, outstanding maintenance man at Hickory High School, jokester, fried baloney sandwich lover, coffee fan, Tarzan impersonator, and so much more.”

The GoFundMe also noted that multiple members of Larry’s family had contracted the virus as well.

To date, more than $9,500 has been raised to help cover medical expenses. His wife Barbara will be the recipient of the funds.