‘Senseless act of violence’: 7-year-old shot, killed in an apparent road rage attack

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a seven-year-old boy in Hickory Wednesday night during an apparent road rage attack.

“This was a senseless act of violence,” said Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant. “There’s no excuse for this. We’ve been in constant contact with the family but a seven-year-old died last night.”

Zakylen Harris, known as “Ky,” was sitting in the backseat of his mother’s car when he was shot in the neck. The shocking and senseless killing happened around 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of 15th Street and Tate Boulevard Southeast in Hickory, according to police.

Whitney Harris is seen on traffic camera video turning right onto Tate Boulevard. The suspect’s SUV is seen following behind. Out of view, a single shot was fired into the back window striking Zayklen in the neck. His one-year-old baby brother was grazed by the bullet and suffered a minor head wound. Another brother, aged six, was also in the backseat and was unharmed.

Harris doesn’t know why someone would do this. She told police a woman was screaming at her shortly before the shot was fired. She thinks it could be a case or road rage.

“She says that she cut the person off not intentionally but cut them off,” said Capt. Jeff Young. “She heard yelling and then the suspect vehicle comes around her in the left lane…She says she didn’t hear a shot but she saw a muzzle flash, her back glass broke, she immediately looks back sees that her son had been shot.”

Harris called 911. Her son was taken to Catawba County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

MOTHER SPEAKS OUT: ‘COME FORWARD’

In an emotional and tearful interview, Harris spoke exclusively to FOX 46 less than 24 hours after her son was killed. She says she is numb and couldn’t hear what the woman was yelling.

Harris believes a third person may have been in the vehicle and fired the fatal shot. In photos Zayklen is seen with a big smile. He was a month away from his eighth birthday. His family tells FOX 46 in an exclusive interview that the second grader who loved math and science was loved by everyone.

She pleaded for whoever did this to turn themselves in.

“Ya’ll need to just come forward. Ya’ll killed my baby,” she said. “I don’t know what ya’ll intentions was. I don’t know what was wrong with ya’ll. But if ya’ll got kids of your own and ya’ll knew something freak happened like that to you you would want somebody to come forward with something.”

“Please,” echoed Zayklen’s aunt, Tiffany Gray. “Just please come forward. Because he was an innocent child.”

Police were seen searching for shell casings but found none. A grainy traffic camera video is all they have to go off for now. Whisnant says there was another car spotted on the video that was nearby at the time. He’s hoping the driver saw something and comes forward.

“It’s tough,” said Whisnant. “We’re here today to ask for your help. We need your help. Someone out there knows what happened and we’re asking anyone with information to contact us.”

“Parents burying their kids is one of the worst things that happens, and being so close to home, it’s really sad,” said Hickory resident Adam Cline. “There’s a lot of different ways that could have been settled rather than somebody being shot. Especially a little kid.”

At a news conference, Whisnant vowed to get justice for the family.

“I can tell you this,” he said. “The men and women of the Hickory Police Department will work tirelessly to see that justice is brought to the coward that did this.”

The suspect is described as a white woman with a thin build with blonde hair in a pony tail. She was a passenger in a small dark colored SUV last seen speeding away eastbound on Tate Boulevard.



Anyone with information is urged to call police at (828) 261-2619.