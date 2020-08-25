Herschel Walker praises Trump’s character, defends NFL anthem protest stance

Democrats are 'doing nothing for race,' the football legend told 'Fox & Friends Weekend'

Pro football great Herschel Walker praised President Trump’s character and defended his call for professional athletes to stand for the national anthem during a speech at the Republican National Convention on Monday.

Walker, 58, said he considers it a “personal insult” when critics accuse Trump of racism. He argued that Trump’s public opposition to national anthem protests in professional sports leagues such as the NFL and NBA did not lessen his commitment to social justice issues.

“Just because someone loves and respects the flag, our national anthem and our country doesn’t mean they don’t care about social justice. I love all those things, so does @realDonaldTrump.”—@HerschelWalker pic.twitter.com/tZ90QGBB2z — GOP (@GOP) August 25, 2020

“Just because someone loves and respects the flag, our National Anthem, and our country doesn’t mean they don’t care about social justice. I care about all of those things, and so does Donald Trump,” Walker said. “He shows how much he cares about social justice and the Black community through his actions. And his actions speak louder than any stickers or slogans on a jersey.”

The debate of anthem protests reignited last May after the death of George Floyd in police custody prompted a nationwide movement against racial injustice. The NBA allowed players to wear social justice phrases on the backs of their jerseys to raise awareness, while the NFL reportedly plans to allow players to wear decals on their helmets to honor victims of systemic racism.

