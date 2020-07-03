Here’s where you’ll have to quarantine if you’re traveling to or from South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – As coronavirus cases surge throughout the United States, new quarantine orders are being put in place around the country in order to stop the spread.

If you’re hitting the road for a getaway, be aware that there may be restrictions if you leave or enter the state of South Carolina.

Chicago

Chicago officials announced that effective July 6 travelers entering or returning to Chicago from states experiencing COVID-19 hot spots to quarantine for 14 days, including South Carolina.

Connecticut

On June 24, Connecticut, along with New York and New Jersey, required travelers from states with high rates of COVID-19 infection, including South Carolina, to self-quarantine for two weeks. The rule also applies to travelers from Florida, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, North Carolina, Texas, Utah and Washington. (Fines can reach up to $10,000).

Kansas

On June 29, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said people who have traveled from or to South Carolina need to quarantine for 14 days after they arrive in the state.

Massachusetts

Since March 27, all travelers arriving in Massachusetts have been instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

New Jersey

On June 24, New Jersey, along with New York and Connecticut, required travelers from states with high rates of COVID-19 infection, including South Carolina, to self-quarantine for two weeks.

New Mexico

Per a June 1 executive order from New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, anyone who travels out of state and returns or comes into New Mexico is now required to self-quarantine for two weeks.

New York

On June 24, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut required travelers from states with high rates of COVID-19 infection to self-quarantine for two weeks. The rule applies to travelers from Florida, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Washington.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced July 2 anyone traveling to or has recently traveled from the following states will need to quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Pennsylvania: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

Vermont

Effective since June 15, travelers arriving in Vermont must complete a 14-day quarantine in Vermont or, alternatively, complete a seven-day quarantine followed by a negative Covid-19 test in their home state.