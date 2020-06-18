Here’s what you need to know if you want to get tested for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Thinking of getting tested for COVID-19? While this is an important step to take to keep yourself and others safe, there are some things you should consider before heading in.

First, always check with your healthcare provider first and know that it may not be as simple as walking into a hospital or urgent care and asking for a test.

Nearly 700,000 North Carolinians tested for the virus, but there are different kinds of tests. A nasopharyngeal swab goes into your nasal a passages and while unpleasant, it is the preferred method. However, there are less invasive ones like an anterior nare swab, which goes inside the lower part of your nose.

Both are recommended by the FDA as acceptable alternatives and both are covered by insurance.

Atrium and Novant Health say you should sign up for virtual appointments first to find out if you need to get tested and where to go.

“Any time a swab is done it’s just a snapshot in time,” Dr. Dennis Taylor said.

Dr. Taylor is president of the North Carolina Nurses Association. He says testing is recommended if you’ve been in contact with someone who tested positive or if you have symptoms like a fever, shortness of breath or loss of taste and smell.

Dr. Taylor says while testing is up, it still isn’t readily available to everyone who needs it.

“The only reason not to test is just so we can preserve the stock of those testing materials for those people we believe are at higher risk for developing and contracting the virus,” Taylor said.

He added that the lack of tests readily available for anyone is still a problem.

“It’s something that continues to plague [us]…especially in the rural areas they’re having a very difficult time.”

Right now, Novant is working to determine its capacity to test people, regardless of symptoms, including those who attended recent protests.

In North Carolina, you can find your nearest testing location through the Department of Health and Human Services.

In South Carolina, the Department of Health and Environmental Control has a list of locations, telehealth providers and mobile testing sites.

Results typically take up to three days.

