Here’s how Russell Okung’s Bitcoin salary payment will work

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Carolina Panthers’ offensive tackle Russell Okung is fulfilling a goal he once made on Twitter to become the first NFL player to be half of his salary in Bitcoin.

“Pay me in Bitcoin,” the two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion tweeted in May of last year.

Tuesday, Okung took to Twitter again, this time saying “Paid in Bitcoin.”

So, what exactly is Bitcoin?

“It’s basically currency that doesn’t really exist. It’s a block-chain of money that doesn’t have any value,” said Deveren Werne of Liquid Video Technologies Inc.

“If you use cryptocurrency, it’s backed by nothing. It’s literally ones and zeros on the internet.”

According to Ian Rapoport, a national insider for NFL Network, Okung will receive half of his $13 million salary in Bitcoin.

As part of a partnership with ‘In Strike’ and thanks to the creative payroll solutions from the Carolina Panthers, Okung will fulfill the goal he set when he tweeted, “Pay me in Bitcoin!” Rapoport tweeted Tuesday.

“To be clear on how this works: The US Dollars for Okung’s paycheck goes into an account that is controlled by Strike with Okung as a custodian. When the dollars arrive it is automatically converted into Bitcoin. So when he gets his paycheck, he sees Bitcoin in his bitcoin wallet,” Rapoport tweeted.

The Panthers partnered with the Bitcoin platform Zap in order to split Okung’s 2020 salary, per CoinDesk’s William Foxley. Carolina will reportedly deposit $6.5 million into Zap’s “Strike” product, which will then swap the salary for Bitcoin.

That money will then be sent to Okung’s virtual wallet, completing a wish Okung noted one year ago.

“(Okung) is probably speculating that the market will go up,” said Werne, “but it has wild, dramatic swings in it.”

Many cryptocurrency advocates argue it’s a decentralized form of money that keeps customers away from big banks and government regulation.

But Werne argues, that government regulation can offer protection and piece of mind.

“If tomorrow the bank folded, the Federal Government will step in to make sure that we got our money back,” Werne said, “if Bitcoin goes from $26,000 to a dollar, nobody is stepping in to do anything.”

