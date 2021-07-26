‘Here for choice.’ Many parents happy with Cabarrus County Schools decision to make masks optional

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Cabarrus County Board of Education decided to move along with voting on COVID safety guidelines after North Carolina governor Roy Cooper put the ball back in the court of districts.

The board voting to make masks optional indoors, but there will be a social distancing component. Parents say they are not happy with the social distancing part, but if it means masks are optional for the 2021-22 school year they’ll take it.

Many showed up outside of the meeting hours before it started. Many wanting one option for their children.

“I am here for choice because I believe in a parent’s ability to know their child right,” said Melissa Lynn Hunt, a parent gathering outside. “We know what we are up against, we know what our children have, underlying conditions, whatever it might be.”

Not everyone got to go into the meeting due to COVID restrictions. There was no public comment, so many let the signs they were carrying speak for them. Many also emailed the board, and some board members wanted more time to explore every option.

“If you push me to make a choice tonight, I don’t know if I’ve got all the information I need,” added Cabarrus BOE board member Carolyn Carpenter. “And I’m not going to be pushed to make a choice if I don’t have every bit of information I need.”

“This is not a difficult decision to me,” said Tim Furr, Cabarrus BOE vice-chair. “And so optional for parents is my choice.”

The vote was 5-2 with the following guidelines: K-12 will socially distance, 3 feet between students and 6 feet between teachers and students. Masks are optional, the district will follow state guidelines when a person has a positive COVID test, and masks are mandatory on school buses.

“I know plenty of teachers who dread going back to school having to be muzzled with their students and I’m a former Cabarrus County teacher and private school teacher,” said Chelsea Carpenter, a parent in the crowd. “So, I know what it’s like to not be able to be with you students and really engage them.”

And the parents aren’t the only ones happy.

“I don’t have to keep pulling my mask up and keep getting yelled at by the teacher,” added a student in the crowd. “Because it kept falling down and then I would have to keep pulling it back up.”