Here are the winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot worth $550 million

CLEVELAND (WJW) — All eyes are on the Powerball jackpot as it climbed to $550 million this week.
Here are the numbers from Wednesday night’s drawing: 4, 19, 23, 25, 49 and PB 14.
If you didn’t win, there’s still another chance to get rich with the Mega Millions.
The drawing for the $750 million jackpot will take place at 11 p.m. on Friday. Good Luck!
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE
- Ski Report: Slopes in great shape; more snow expected with Friday cold front
- Back to school? CMS holds emergency meeting to discuss return to in-person learning
- Are $2k stimulus checks coming? Biden likely to unveil plan Thursday
- New partnership aims to vaccinate 1 million in Charlotte by July 4
- What should I know about COVID-19 vaccines if I’m pregnant?