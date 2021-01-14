Here are the winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot worth $550 million

News

by: Brittany Rall,

Posted: / Updated:

A file photo of a Power Ball card. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — All eyes are on the Powerball jackpot as it climbed to $550 million this week.

Here are the numbers from Wednesday night’s drawing: 4, 19, 23, 25, 49 and PB 14.

If you didn’t win, there’s still another chance to get rich with the Mega Millions.

The drawing for the $750 million jackpot will take place at 11 p.m. on Friday. Good Luck!

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Viral