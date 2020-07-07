Heavy showers, storms possible throughout evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- While many neighborhoods had a dry start to the week, for others it was rainy and cooler. Scattered downpours and storms developed around the NC/SC state line and upstate SC.

As low pressure slowly lifts toward the Carolina coast the next few days, expect the chance of more showers and storms to continue.

From morning through night, a shower will be possible at any time. The risk of any severe, damaging storms will remain low. Through Wednesday, rainfall totals of a half-inch to over an inch will fall in many areas.

After the low-pressure system moves east of us at the end of the week, it’s back into a typical summertime pattern we go. Hot, humid, with the chance of mainly afternoon and evening storms.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Few showers, thunder possible. Low 72.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Not as hot. Humid. Sct’d showers and storms. High 78.