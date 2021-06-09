Heavy rain possible the next 3 days; partial solar eclipse tomorrow

Another day stuck in this summery pattern. Heat and humidity come with storm chances.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with warm and humid 80s. Heat and humidity will allow storms to bubble up in the afternoon. Today, storms are most likely to fire up in the higher elevations, pushing into the Piedmont possibly late this evening.

Any storms will be slow thanks to lack of steering winds. They’ll also be capable of heavy rain, our atmosphere is soaked with a tropical-like air mass in place. Watch for flash flooding in low-lying areas.

Additional showers/ storms are likely on Thursday. Same story: diurnally driven, or fueled by the heat and humidity. So, these storms will be slow, unorganized, widely scattered, and capable of heavy rain and lightning.

This summery pattern hangs around through at least Friday. A high pressure sits just off shore, and a low pressure sits and spins back to our west. That will leave southerly flow and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico rushing into the Carolinas. This leaves us with chances for showers and storms daily.

The pattern starts to shake by the weekend with storm chances dwindling on Sunday. It looks like we could start our early next week mostly dry!

Be sure to have the FOX 46 Weather App handy for the daily storm chances!

Today: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 89.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 88.