Heavy rain causes flood concerns in Indian Trail

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In Indian Trail, some neighbors are still dealing with flooding from the last line of storms.

At least two roads in Union County had to be closed due to the rain and last week into the weekend they say while bad weather is always a possibility it certainly impacts their day to day.

“This is normal NC weather, one day is raining, next day it’s snowing and the next day it’s all sunny!”

Wednesday afternoon, the rain was nonstop in Union County while most residents say they’re used to it. They also admit that the extra rain and potential for flooding means a driving headache for the rest of the week.

“It messes up where I’m coming from and I have to take an extra five minutes to get to work,” Scott Alexander said.

Dozens in Union County say their neighborhoods are prone to flooding. In fact, sand bags and a closed road sign are still on the side of the road from the most recent time the bridge was closed.

“That was just three or four days ago, it’s so small and people try to get through it even when they shouldn’t. One guy got pulled by his truck,” Mary Blizzard told FOX 46.

Blizzard says road closure during the week can add anywhere between 10 and 30 minutes to her commute to work.

“That bridge will be closed off and flooding and we have to take a different way to come to work. I come up from Waxhaw s the low lying roads are always closed and it takes a lot longer to get to work,” she said.

Although the rain has been steady today no new streets or bridges have been added to the list of closed roads in Union County.

“I just hope the people working do what they can to keep everyone safe,” Alexander said.