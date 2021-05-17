Heated moments at Charlotte City Council meeting as members discuss 2040 Comprehensive Plan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte city leaders approved much of the individual parts of the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan Monday night.

But a weeks-long discussion about rezoning in Charlotte turned defensive when one of the City Council members stood up for the mayor.

Rezoning has been a topic of debate within the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The council has not come to an agreement about it.

The 2040 Comprehensive Plan has been in the discussion stages for years and has recently been delayed due to continued discussion over various parts of the plan from both the public and City Council.

Monday’s meetings were straw votes on individual issues–basically the votes to get a sense of where council is–and the individual parts would go into the final vote that’s happening next month.

The big point of contention was that the plan involves allowing lots zoned for single-family homes to be available for duplexes, triplexes, or townhomes to move in throughout the city.

This has been a major point of issue on this plan. That discussion has lasted for weeks it’s been passionate and Monday night, it got personal.

Councilmember Braxton Winston tried to defend Mayor Vi Lyles on procedural matters relating to the discussion of single-family zoning.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Councilmember Victoria Watlington countered, saying, “that’s really rich coming from you.”

Discussion over the zoning provisions lasted hours, but ultimately the only change was in language, from “all lots” to “all place types”.

There is a real sense and it was spoken tonight from some members of council that this could make or break the plan and this is just the straw vote this isn’t even the actual vote for the plan. That is set for June 21.