Heartwarming response to neighbor’s letter warning of crying baby goes viral

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A letter crafted by Matthew and Kelee Ward to their neighbors has taken the internet by storm.

The Wards said they decided to sleep train their six-month-old baby boy Atlas, but they knew it would be a headache for their neighbors.

“We’ve been going this whole time pretty much struggling, lack of sleep, trying everything we can do to help him,” Matthew explained. “We know if we try the crying out method, it might be bad for a couple of days.”

The couple said they’re the method isn’t favorable, but they wanted to do what’s best for their family.

Kelee decided to write a letter to their neighbors beside, above and below them. Part of the letter reads:

“I regret to inform you we have begun sleep training our son. After many sleepless nights thanks to the dreaded four-month sleeping regression, we have decided it’s time to start the cry-it-out method. If you hear the cries, please pray for me and know I am also crying and going insane… If you start to feel hatred towards us just give a friendly knock on the door and I will bring you a shot of tequila to mend our neighbor-ship.”

Amber, Bennett, one of the three neighbors to receive the letter, said she thought it was clever.

“I was laughing. I thought it was the cutest thing. Like I understood where she was coming from.” She added, “I just thought it was the cutest thing also offering tequila.”

Bennett decided to take it a step forward though. She posted the letter to Twitter saying, “neighbors left this on the door. I’m gonna bake them some cookies.”

While she made them peppermint and brownie cookies, and bought a calming bath set for Atlas, the post was booming.

It gained the attention of more than one million Twitter users.

The Wards said they were shocked by the response of the neighbors and social media.

“Yeah, we definitely didn’t expect the neighbor’s response to be how positive it was. We kind of really just expected to put the letter on their door and then not really hear anything about it,” Matthew said.

Not only did Bennett respond to the Ward’s letter, their neighbor upstairs wrote back to the family, saying she understands because she works in education.

