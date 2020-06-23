York County deputy gives boy ride home after long day of washing cars

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A York County Sheriff’s deputy recently gave a hardworking young boy a ride home after a long day of washing cars in the neighborhood.

Deputy Suriano was responding to a call for service in the area when he saw a boy and noticed he looked hot and sweaty.

He stopped and struck up a conversation with the young man who said he was going through the neighborhood asking to wash cars for people to make some extra money over the summer.

Deputy Suriano gave him water and a snack. Suriano let him look inside the patrol car, and let him try on his heavy ballistic vest, the sheriff’s office said.

Tired from a hard day of washing cars, Dep. Suriano asked if the boy needed a ride home and the young man took the offer.

“We’re told the young man was very excited to ride in the front seat of a police car, asking multiple questions about the equipment inside. Deputy Suriano dropped him off at his home where obviously his parents were wondering why their son was being brought home by police,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputy Suriano explained what took place, and told the parents, “You have a very smart and articulate young man,” then went back to his patrol duties.